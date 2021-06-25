Man arrested in relation to early-hours assault at New World Chaffers car park

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following an early morning assault in Wellington. Photo / File

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following an assault at the New World Chaffers car park in Wellington over the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a group of people fighting in the New World Chaffers car park around 2.10am on June 19.

The victim was taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition, where he underwent surgery.

The 20-year-old man was due to appear in Wellington District Court on June 29, charged with wounding with reckless regard.

Detective Sergeant James Stewart said police and the victim's family wanted to thank the public for their assistance.

"Wellington's entertainment precinct is a place where everybody has the right to be safe and feel safe," he said.

"Behaviour which causes people to feel unsafe or puts them at risk will not be tolerated, and those responsible for violence and disorder will be held to account."