A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody in Napier after failing to stop for police in Bay View.

Officers and a dog unit responded to the incident, about 9pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said police used road spikes on Craven Rd and Tennyson Rd at 9.20pm to slow the vehicle, which continued driving but stopped at Napier’s Sunken Gardens after it crashed. One person was apprehended.

Police deployed spikes after a motorist failed to stop in central Napier.





No injuries were reported and a man was due to appear in the Napier District Court on Tuesday charged with wilful damage, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Police are investigating whether the incident is linked to an earlier incident in Dannevirke on Friday night after a police vehicle was rammed.





Two vehicle crash on Marine Parade

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Marine Parade, about 6.45pm on Monday.

Hato Hone St John assessed four people - at the intersection of Sale St and Marine Parade scene. The four suffered were reported to be in moderate and minor conditions.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the incident.





Car found down a bank on State Highway 5

A passing motorist discovered a car 50 metres down a bank on State Highway 5 at Te Haroto, about 50 kilometres north of Napier.

Police were alerted to the site between Hukatara Rd and Turangkumu Rd about 8.20pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said they were able to make contact with the owner and established the crash happened on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported and a tow was arranged.











