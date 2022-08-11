A 24-year-old man will appear in New Plymouth District Court today in relation to jewellery store burglaries. Photo / Tara Shaskey

High-value items have been taken in two jewellery store burglaries in Taranaki.

The central New Plymouth burglaries have led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly caught in the act overnight.

He was taken into custody after being found at the scene of a burglary unfolding at a store on Devon St East around 2.30am.

The first took place on July 29 and substantial damage was caused to the shop, on Devon St West.

Police said in a statement high-value items were taken in the burglaries.

The accused will appear in New Plymouth District Court later today to answer three charges of burglary, two of which are in relation to the New Plymouth crimes and the other is connected to an Auckland incident.

Police thanked the members of the public who called the police in response to suspicious behaviour.

"Reports from the public meant we were able to stop any further unlawful behaviour occurring and hold this person accountable for their actions," the statement said.

The burglaries follow a recent spike in jewellery store robberies in Auckland.