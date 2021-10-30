Man arrested, firearms seized after gang-related gunshots in Māngere reported

Police have arrested a man and seized two firearms following an incident in Māngere East this morning.
"Shortly after 10.30am police received reports of gunshots on Yates Road," a police spokesman said.
"No-one was injured in the incident."
A witness said a man, believed to be a King Cobra gang member, was run off his motorbike, and sounds of gunfire were heard.
The street was cordoned off at both ends by armed police, and an ambulance was called.
Police have located and spoken with a number of gang members who left the scene in a vehicle following the incident.
"The public can expect to see an increased police presence in Māngere East this afternoon," the spokesman said.
Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.