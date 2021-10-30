Man arrested, firearms seized after gang-related gunshots in Māngere reported

Police attend a Māngere East incident after reports of gunshots. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Police have arrested a man and seized two firearms following an incident in Māngere East this morning.

"Shortly after 10.30am police received reports of gunshots on Yates Road," a police spokesman said.

"No-one was injured in the incident."

A witness said a man, believed to be a King Cobra gang member, was run off his motorbike, and sounds of gunfire were heard.

A man was arrested and two firearms seized following an incident in Māngere East. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The street was cordoned off at both ends by armed police, and an ambulance was called.

Police have located and spoken with a number of gang members who left the scene in a vehicle following the incident.

"The public can expect to see an increased police presence in Māngere East this afternoon," the spokesman said.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.