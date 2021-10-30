Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 439 locations of interest across Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato and Whangārei

Covid-19 spreads further in Auckland plus breaking news of two additional unlinked cases in Northland and a positive case in Tonga that arrived on a flight from Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

A Mangawhai primary school office and a King Country quarry are in the latest tranche of locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health.

This evening the Mangawhai Beach School office was declared an exposure site on Thursday, October 21 between 1.51pm-2pm.

Two Northland grocery stores were identified as locations of interest with an infected

shopper in the Kaiwaka Food Mart on Tuesday morning, while Countdown Whangārei had an exposure on Wednesday, October 20.

In Otorohanga, J Swap Osterns Quarry was regarded as location of interest after an infected person was on site on Tuesday between 12pm and 1.15pm.

The Z Te Awamutu petrol station was also identified as a location of interest after a visit from an infected person on Friday evening.

Earlier today a swathe of new exposure sites in Covid hotspots across New Zealand were released, including popular big box home stores in Christchurch and Whangārei, plus an indoor trampoline playground.

The Ministry of Health has also listed a Te Kuiti dairy as a location of interest - the first time the small King Country town has been caught up in the current outbreak.

A whopping 25 new locations of interest have been added to the growing list of 439 sites that people with Covid have visited in recent days.

In this afternoon's release a handful of eateries across Auckland were listed, including Blue Pacific Takeaway and Wendy's Hamburgers in Papakura and TANK in Takanini.

An Onehunga physiotherapy centre, Aquasports Physiotherapy, is also included.

In Whangārei, Kmart was identified as a location of interest twice, with visits to the store by infected people on Sunday and Wednesday last week.

Whangārei's Flip Out indoor playland was deemed a potential exposure site with an infected person spending more than two hours at the venue last Sunday morning.

In Christchurch, the Barrington Fresh Choice supermarket, Hillmorton Pharmacy, The Warehouse in Spreydon and Super Liquor Barrington have all been included as potential exposure sites.

The Queen Street Dairy in Te Kuiti is now regarded as a location of interest after a person with Covid visited the store between 11.45am and 12.30pm on Thursday.

This morning saw a handful of Auckland supermarkets, two Christchurch bus trips and a Whangārei McDonald's added as locations of interest.

Many of the new locations of interest were in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Waikato also registered a location of interest earlier today with Pak'nSave Te Awamutu.

The growing list of potential exposure sites comes as health officials have confirmed two further delta cases in Northland, while Tonga says it is no longer Covid-free after a passenger on a flight from Christchurch tested positive for the virus.

The Northland DHB yesterday advised the Ministry of Health of two new community cases in Southern Kaipara.

The two cases are in the same household and have no known links to the current Northland cluster. Investigations are underway.

Iwi healthcare provider Te Ha Oranga confirmed the DHB had identified two Covid-19 cases in Ōruawharo in Northland, just over the Auckland regional border.

In a social media post, Te Ha Oranga identified the Ōruawharo cases as contacts of an Auckland cluster "and are in the same whānau". Te Ha Oranga said the Ōruawharo cases were co-operating with public health teams.

Another pop-up testing and vaccine drive-through will be set up on the SH1 end of Ōruawharo Rd this Wednesday from 10am to 4pm for people in the area.

Two people from the same Christchurch household tested positive for the virus on Thursday night after one had travelled to Auckland, arriving back in Christchurch about a fortnight ago.

2pm update

Auckland

• Socials Coffee Takanini. Saturday 23 October, 11.45am - 1.00pm.

12am update

Auckland

• Thai Heng Fresh Market Papakura. Wednesday 27 October, 3.00pm - 3.30pm.

• Kawakawa Bay Boat Ramp, Papakura. Monday 25 October, 5.30am - 11.15am.

• FreshChoice Ranui. Monday 25 October, 12.00pm - 6.00pm.

Waikato

Pak'nSave Te Awamutu. Sunday 24 October, 6.00pm - 8.00pm.

10am update

Auckland

• Taiping Asian Supermarket Flat Bush. Monday October 25, 10.10am - 1pm.

• Thai Heng Fresh Market Papakura. Monday September 27, 3pm - 3.30pm.

• Thai Heng Fresh Market Papakura. Thursday October 28, 2pm - 2.30pm.

• Drivesure Vehicle Testing Cascades Pakuranga. Tuesday October 26, 3.55pm - 4.05pm.

8am update

Auckland

• Cracka Jack Dairy Glen Innes. Monday October 25, 9am-11am.

• Pak'nSave Clendon Park. Sunday October 24, 7.55am-10.30am.

• Thai Heng Freshmart Papakura. Monday September 27, 3pm-3.30pm.

• Thai Heng Freshmart Papakura. Thursday October 28, 2pm-2.30pm.

• Life Pharmacy Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa. Tuesday October 26, 1.45pm-2pm.

• Pak'nSave Glen Innes. Tuesday October 26, 11am-11.30am.

• Taiping Asian Supermarket, Flat Bush. Monday October 25, 10.10am-1pm.

• Pak'nSave Ormiston, Flat Bush. Wednesday October 27, 4.35pm-7.20pm.

Christchurch

• Bus 5 Fleet 5476 Christchurch Bus Interchange to Corner Manchester and Worcester St. Wednesday October 20, 2.30pm-3pm.

• Bus 17 Fleet 2214 Stop 40807 Wairakei and Greers Rds to Christchurch Bus Interchange. Wednesday October 20, 2pm-2.30pm.

Whangārei

• McDonalds Raumanga. Wednesday October 20, 11.30am-11.45am.