Man arrested, charged after fatal hit-and-run crash in Christchurch

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the fatal crash which claimed the life of Christchurch woman Rachael Harris.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday facing a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Harris, 62, was reportedly on her way home from helping an elderly friend during lockdown when the crash happened at the intersection of Marshland and Mairehau Rds on Monday night.

Police later appealed to the public for information about the other driver - who was in a silver 2004 Nissan Navara and allegedly fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Natasha Rodley confirmed the arrest this morning.

She thanked those witnesses who came to Harris' aid at the scene on Monday - and also thanked the public for their assistance in identifying those involved.

Anyone with further information can call police on 105, quoting file number 210823/2767.