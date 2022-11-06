Man arrested after West Auckland shooting

Armed police patrol Hutchinson Ave in New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 43-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in the west Auckland suburb of New Lynn - which left a man with serious leg injuries and later saw a house surrounded.

The accused is expected to appear in the Waitakere District Court on 11 November charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police are actively continuing enquiries into this incident, during which a man suffered serious gunshot wounds.

Emergency services responded to an incident at around 9.40am yesterday following reports that a man had been shot with a firearm at a house on Hutchinson Ave.

The man was driven to a petrol station on nearby Great North Rd, where he was treated by staff until paramedics arrived and transported him to hospital with serious injuries.”Just after 1pm, police located a vehicle at a Kelston address, which matched a vehicle seen leaving the Hutchinson Ave property this morning,” a police spokesperson said.

Armed Offenders Squad members entered the Kelston property and five people located at the property were earlier assisting police.

Police officers remained at the property last night, while a scene examination was being carried out.



