By RNZ

A man has been arrested after a spate of alleged indecent assaults against women on Auckland buses.

Detectives have been investigating the assaults on bus route 70, which took place on journeys between East Auckland’s Botany and Britomart in the past six months, police said on Friday.

A 51-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with three separate indecent assaults.

The indecent assaults are alleged to have taken place in November 2023, when the man boarded the bus in the city; March 2024, when he boarded in Panmure; and May 2024, when he boarded in Pakuranga, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said.

“I would like to acknowledge the three women who reported what had happened to them to police so we could investigate.

“I hope this arrest brings reassurance to people commuting on this route.”

Batey said further charges being laid against the man couldn’t be ruled out.