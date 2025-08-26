Man arrested after sixth alleged firearms incident in Levin since last week

Hours later, a traffic stop invoked under the Gang Conflict Warrant led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man in the Horowhenua District town.

“A sawn-off .22 rifle, and ammunition, was also located,” Gurney said.

“Inquiries are ongoing as to whether the man is linked to the report of a firearm discharge.”

The man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Levin District Court tomorrow, facing a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

“Reassurance patrols remain in Levin as part of Operation Bath, while a Gang Conflict Warrant is still in place,” Gurney said.

The incident comes after a spate of shootings in Levin last week prompted an increased police presence.

A gang conflict warrant was put in place on Thursday, August 21, following four firearms incidents in as many days, Gurney said.

Police are investigating a fifth incident in the early hours of Saturday in which shots were reportedly fired towards a house on Vincent St.

“The warrant gives police additional powers to deal with those threats, and we will use the law to its full extent,” Gurney said.

Manawatu Area Commander Ross Grantham last week said neither the police nor the community would tolerate such reckless violence.

“We want to assure the people of Levin that we are utilising the powers we have available to help prevent further harm, and to hold those responsible to account.”