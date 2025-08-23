Advertisement
Police seize five weapons in Levin amid gang conflict crackdown

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police issued a gang conflict warrant on August 21. Photo / NZHerald

Police have seized five weapons in Levin while investigating gang-related offending after four firearms incidents in four days.

Police issued a gang conflict warrant on August 21 following four firearms incidents in as many days.

Manawatū Area Commander inspector Ross Grantham says the warrant is helping to keep the community

