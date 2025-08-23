“Some time later another vehicle was stopped where police found a large knife,” Grantham said,
Police said they “have multiple teams active in relation to this matter“.
“We also have police making ongoing enquiries into drug importation and dealing.
“We are activating the powers we have available to help prevent further harm, and to hold those responsible to account.
“Everyone in our community has a right to go about their day without fear.”
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact police through 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
