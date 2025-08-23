Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police issued a gang conflict warrant on August 21. Photo / NZHerald

Police have seized five weapons in Levin while investigating gang-related offending after four firearms incidents in four days.

Police issued a gang conflict warrant on August 21 following four firearms incidents in as many days.

Manawatū Area Commander inspector Ross Grantham says the warrant is helping to keep the community safe.

“On Thursday, we stopped and searched a vehicle, locating a firearm, we then found another firearm in the home associated to the vehicle.

“Yesterday morning, we stopped another vehicle and found two firearms.