Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said nobody was injured but the occupants and neighbours were shaken by the event.

“A scene guard remained in place overnight and a scene examination is ongoing today,” he said.

In a third incident, five shots were reported to have been heard on Mabel St. Police found a shed that appeared to have been shot and a scene examination is ongoing.

Grantham described the events in the area as “brainless violence” that put people at risk of harm.

“There will be a visible police presence while we complete scene examinations and speak with neighbours and those involved,” he said.

“At this early stage, we are still working to determine what firearm was used in the shootings targeting properties, and we don’t yet know why this happened.”

“We are focused on finding those involved,” Grantham said.

“Levin’s a caring community and people don’t want violence like this in their town. We know this will be unsettling and the additional officers who are on duty will be carrying out patrols across the town.

“My message to the community is help us if you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact us.”

Police are asking anyone with information to report it, using reference numbers P063528842 for the Hinemoa St shooting and P063530513 for the Mabel St incident.

