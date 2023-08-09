Police investigate the scene where Charles Pongi was shot at Taurima Reserve in Pt England. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at an East Auckland reserve on Saturday was on electronic bail.

The victim, Charles Pongi, 32, took himself to hospital after he was shot in Pt England’s Taurima Reserve on Saturday afternoon. He died in Auckland City Hospital later that day.

A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday, and it has been revealed he was on electronic bail. This has raised questions about why it took police three days to arrest him, despite the fact he was breaching his bail.

Regional Commissioner for Corrections Sean Mason said the department was carrying out a full review.

“Our role is to assess a person, the proposed occupants and their proposed address for their suitability for EM Bail and manage their compliance with electronic monitoring if EM Bail is granted,” Mason said.

“Police are responsible for taking action regarding any instances of non-compliance with EM conditions, including when a person absconds.”

The Herald revealed this week Pongi was a patched Head Hunter and was shot during a feud between his gang and the Rebels.

Charles Pongi died after he was shot on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin urges those who may have witnessed the incident at the Taurima Reserve at 2.40pm on Saturday to come forward.

“Police are continuing to examine a large amount of CCTV footage obtained so far as part of the investigation,” Baldwin said.

“I’m continuing to ask people in the area to continue coming forward to police, as this is providing assistance with our investigation.”

A man who lives close to Taurima Reserve told the Herald he heard what sounded like a shootout on Saturday afternoon.

“Two guns, with one gun going, ‘crack crack crack’,” he said.

“About six cracks, and I heard a ‘boom’ - it was a gunshot,” he said.

“There was a large group there, about three or four cars full. They sped off out of Taurima Ave right after.”

The resident said police arrived on the scene over an hour later.