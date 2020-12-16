Man arrested after alleged iron bar attack on police car in Hastings

All windows of the police car were smashed or damaged in the incident near Hastings Police Station.

A man has been arrested after an alleged rampage that left all windows on a police patrol car smashed or damaged in Hastings.

Police were called to reports of a person damaging a patrol vehicle on Railway Rd, near Hastings Police Station, soon after 10am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said an iron bar was used to damage the car.

The windscreen and all windows of the car were smashed or broken.

The police spokeswoman said an alleged offender fled down Lyndon Rd in a vehicle and after a quick search a man was arrested.