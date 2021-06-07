Man and woman charged over assault of four-year-old Flaxmere boy granted bail

A man and a woman charged over the assault of a four-year-old Flaxmere boy have been remanded on bail.
The two were also given interim name suppression at a brief appearance at the Hastings District Court on Tuesday morning.
A 32-year-old woman was last Wednesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and nine counts of assaulting a child.
A 27-year-old man is also charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.
The charges relate to an incident in late January, 2020, where the boy was found critically injured at a rental property in Flaxmere.
He has made a remarkable recovery, but has suffered permanent brain damage.
MORE TO COME