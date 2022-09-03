A man was arrested after an alleged crash followed by a fight in Westmere early on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Photo / Supplied

A pre-dawn stoush allegedly involving a gun-toting motorist following a crash in Auckland has ended in the arrest of a man and a woman.

Police say they received word of an altercation between the occupants of two cars on William Denny Ave in Westmere about 5.45am on Saturday.

A photographer at the scene captured officers near a damaged Subaru Outback, but the circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

A police statement said one of the occupants was reported to be in possession of a firearm, but no arrests were made at the scene.

Then about 2.30pm on the Southern Motorway police saw a "vehicle of interest" linked to the incident.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the car for about 20 minutes until it stopped in Khyber Pass Rd near the central city in Newmarket.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and officers found a replica gun in their car.

"Inquiries into the incident in Westmere this morning are ongoing and no charges have been laid at this stage," the statement said.