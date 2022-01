A rescue operation is under way in the Lewis Pass after a personal locater beacon was activated. Photo / 123RF

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued on the Lewis Pass.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson a safety locator beacon was activated at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

A helicopter was tasked to respond and the man had suffered minor injuries, they said.