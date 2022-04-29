Kevin Richard Nelson, 36, has admitted 21 sexual violation charges. Photo / Herald

A 36-year-old man has admitted repeated rapes of a teenage girl after telling her he had a gun and threatening to kill her family.

Kevin Richard Nelson eventually got the girl pregnant and she had an abortion.

He is now in custody awaiting sentencing in the Christchurch District Court on July 27, after admitting 12 charges of sexual violation by rape, nine charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and a charge of supplying her with cannabis.

Defence counsel Kris Bucher said a cultural report on Nelson's background would be obtained ahead of the sentencing.

Judge Mark Callaghan called for a pre-sentence report, and referred the case for a possible restorative justice meeting with the victim. He ordered a psychological report on the victim as part of the victim impact report preparation ahead of sentencing.

He also read Nelson a first strike warning, under the system that imposes heavier penalties on violent offenders who commit further offences.

The Crown told the court that the teenage girl had tried to fight Nelson off but he had told her that he had a gun and threatened to harm her mother and family.

He later told her that if he went to jail, he would come out and find her. Prosecutor Pip Currie said Nelson told the girl that he would kill her mother, her family, and himself.