Man admits sexual offending that sparked a police manhunt

Murray Robertson speaking to his lawyer. Photo / NZME

A man who sparked a high-profile manhunt after committing sexual offending has admitted five charges on the day of trial.

Murray Robertson appeared in the Auckland District Court today before Judge Nevin Dawson.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection on or about September 20, 2019.

He also admitted one charge of indecent assault.

Judge Dawson confirmed name suppression for Robertson lapsed today.

Robertson had met the victim in the New World carpark in Mt Roskill but the sexual offending happened elsewhere.

Police appealed to the public for information several days later when seeking to arrest Robertson.

Judge Dawson said Robertson was now subject to the three strikes law and accepted the Crown's application to move the sentencing to the jurisdiction of the High Court.

During the manhunt for Robertson, Detective Inspector Scott Beard had said police were treating the case as "extremely serious" and called him "dangerous".