Ethan Collier-Whitewood today pleaded guilty to four charges relating to a crash which killed a woman and a two month old baby in February. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man has admitted causing a multiple car pile-up that killed two people, including a baby.

Two-month-old Soriah Harper and 39-year-old Amanda Saunders, of Silverdale, Hamilton were killed in a crash on State Highway 26 at Eureka, east of Hamilton, on February 1, this year.

Three others were injured, one seriously and two moderately, in the crash which happened near the intersection of Hinton Rd shortly before 2pm.

Through his lawyer Glen Prentice, Ethan Collier-Whitewood, 27, today admitted two charges of careless driving causing death and two of careless driving causing injury in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

Collier-Whitewood, who was supported in court by family, was remanded to reappear for sentencing on October 14.

The matter was also referred to restorative justice.

The charges have a maximum penalty of 3 months' prison or a $4500 fine.

He declined to make any comment when approached by Open Justice outside court.

The victims' family were also in court for Collier-Whitewood's appearance but also preferred not to comment.