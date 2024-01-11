Joshua Zane Russell denies assaulting a man at New Plymouth's Lee Breakwater at the weekend. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Joshua Zane Russell denies assaulting a man at New Plymouth's Lee Breakwater at the weekend. Photo / Tara Shaskey





A man accused of throwing a fisherman off a jetty and holding him underwater during an alleged day-time assault at a Taranaki wharf has denied the offending.

Joshua Zane Russell, a 39-year-old New Plymouth resident, is facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and threatening to kill following the alleged incident at the weekend.

This afternoon, he appeared in the New Plymouth District Court where he entered not-guilty pleas to the charges and elected a trial by jury.

The GBH charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Defence lawyer Josie Mooney made an application for bail on Russell’s behalf but this was declined by Judge Gregory Hikaka.

He was subsequently remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance on March 21.

The Bail Act 2000 prevents submissions made by defence and prosecution in relation to Russell’s bid for bail from being reported.

Police earlier released a statement seeking witnesses to the alleged January 7 assault at the Lee Breakwater, off Ocean View Parade in New Plymouth.

Police allege that around 4pm a fisherman was on the jetty off the breakwater when he was approached by Russell, who had two children with him.

The man was allegedly assaulted by Russell, thrown off the jetty and held underwater.

The nature of the injuries led to the victim being hospitalised, police stated.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff where she covered crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.



