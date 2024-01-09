More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police are searching for witnesses to a vicious day-time assault in New Plymouth where a man was thrown off a jetty before being held underwater.

A police spokesperson said the assault occurred on Sunday, January 7 at the Lee Breakwater.

A man standing on the jetty off Oceanview Parade was approached by another man and his two sons.

“The first man was subsequently assaulted by the second man, and at one point was thrown off the jetty and held underwater,” the police spokesperson said

“The nature of injuries led to the victim being hospitalised.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has phone or CCTV footage of the incident and/or the offender.”

Police are now searching for a man who is approximately 2 metres tall, with a solid build.

He has waist-long dreadlocks, held back with a black cloth, full sleeve tattoos on one or both arms, and was wearing a white singlet, black shorts and jandals.

If you have any information or footage that would assist the police in their investigations, call 105 and reference file number 240107/5381.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



