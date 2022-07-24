Jasmine Tamara Wilson was left critically injured and unconscious at Whanganui Hospital's Emergency Department on July 31, 2019. Photo / Supplied

Jasmine Wilson's mother wants the man convicted of killing her daughter to spend a lengthy time in jail after putting her family through three years' of hell.

Wilson, a mother of two, was left critically injured and unconscious at Whanganui Hospital's Emergency Department on July 31, 2019. She had suffered serious head injuries and was later transferred to Wellington Hospital, where she died on August 2, 2019.

In the High Court at Whanganui on Monday Zane Paora Wallace appeared before Justice Andru Isac and entered a guilty plea to the 30-year-old's murder.

The selection of the jury to hear trial hadn't even got underway when Wallace admitted the charge.

Outside of the court Wilson's mother Brenda O'Shea said Wallace had dragged things out for as long as he could, putting the family through hell, before making the admission.

"He murdered my daughter. I knew that he did it, and he knew that he did this and he put our family through this for three years," O'Shea said.

She said while there was a suspicion Wallace would finally plead guilty nothing was going to bring her daughter back.

"I want him to do the years and I want the world to know that he's a danger to society."

The public gallery was full with friends and family of Wilson in the front row and Wallace in the back of the seating.

Wallace was remanded in custody to reappear for sentencing on September 16.