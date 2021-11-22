Man accused of Karitane attempted murder named

Krishan Dick-Karetai. Photo / Rob Kidd

A 24-year-old man charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Karitane has pleaded not guilty.

Krishan Dick-Karetai appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning where there was no application to continue his name suppression.

It is understood the complainant was shot in the head in the seaside village, north of Dunedin on October 15.

Crown prosecutor Robin Bates said there had been a "slight and unexpected improvement" in his condition.

The man remained in a critical condition in hospital but it was hoped he would soon be able to be interviewed.

Justice Cameron Mander continued suppression of the complainant's name after hearing his family had been subjected to "adverse comments" on social media.

Police were called to the Coast Rd property at 3.20pm, Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said after the incident.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Later that afternoon, at least half a dozen police officers, including a member of the armed offenders squad, were involved in the arrest of a man about 20km south of where the incident took place.

Dick-Karetai will be back before the court in February.