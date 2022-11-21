Photo / File

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man following an alleged sexual assault in a South Auckland reserve.

The incident happened near Walters Rd and Tironui Station Rd West in Takanini last Wednesday.

Police charged the man with unlawful sexual connection and he is before the Manukau District Court.

Police asked any witnesses to provide information.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said, “this incident took place at lunchtime, in broad daylight, and we ask that anyone who might have seen a man acting suspiciously around this time to contact us.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work by all the Police staff who contributed to the quick identification and arrest of the alleged offender which now puts him before the Court,” Adkin said.

Police launched an investigation and executed a search warrant at the man’s property over the weekend.

Adkin said, “police ensured there was support in place for the victim when she came forward after the incident happened”.



