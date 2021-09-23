Man, 32, arrested after alleged gang fight in Huntly's main street

Gang fight in Huntly. Video / Facebook

A man has been arrested after a vicious alleged gang fight in Huntly's main street.

Not only were four men seen kicking and punching each other, but one young child also tried to get in on the fight by throwing punches.

It was initially thought there were men from three gangs involved - Mongrel Mob, Nomads and Black Power - however, West Waikato police area commander Inspector Will Loughrin confirmed it was only Mongrel Mob members involved.

In the footage - filmed outside the local laundromat - a woman can be heard telling a man to beat them up, saying "F*** him up, dog, f***ing smash him."

Loughrin said since police were made aware of the fight, they had arrested a 32-year-old Huntly man.

He appeared in the Huntly District Court on Monday charged with fighting in a public place.

However, Loughrin said they were still looking for another man involved - a 34-year-old Huntly man who is known to police.

Despite the alleged attack, there were no injuries reported and no weapons used during the incident.

Loughrin was unimpressed with the violence on the streets.

"This violence will not be tolerated in our community and we are continuing to make inquiries to locate others involved including a 34-year-old Huntly man who is known to police."