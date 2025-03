Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

By RNZ

Water is out for many parts of the Wellington suburb of Mt Cook.

Wellington Water’s website said there was a “major water outage” in the suburb, which started at 12.30pm and is estimated to last until 5.30pm Monday.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

“Our team are continuing their investigation into the cause of the loss of water and checking for any bursts which may have caused the Bell Rd reservoir to drain suddenly and shut down supply,” Wellington Water posted on social media.