“Heavy steel cables were attached to the excavator,” a senior firefighter said.

“Justin Martin and his team from Gisborne Hiabs were able to haul the digger sufficiently upright to enable two firefighters and a surf lifeguard, all swift water rescue-trained, to get the deceased driver out of his cab.”

This was achieved around 8pm that night.

“Getting him back to his family was the best result possible from a tragic situation,” the senior firefighter said.

The man’s body was taken to the Gisborne Hospital mortuary.

“We would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends at this tragic time,” police said.

“Victim Support have been supporting the family.”

The senior firefighter said it was a “mammoth” task to get him out of the vehicle and out of the river.

“Justin and his assistant, Kiel Hovell, did an amazing job.”

Both men are members of the Character Roofing Surf Life Saving NZ emergency callout squad.

“The river was running quite swiftly throughout the operation,” the firefighter said. “The rain in the area on Monday hampered the recovery work and increased the flow in the river.”

The national police dive squad was alerted but not required.

St John ambulance and the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter were also called to the scene.

The chopper team, along with a St John crew, stood by to offer assistance if required.

The excavator remained in the river yesterday as work continued to recover it.

Police have an inquiry under way on behalf of the Coroner.

WorkSafe NZ has also started an inquiry.

When the Gisborne Herald went to print last night, police had not yet released the name of the digger operator as they continued to advise all next of kin.

The man was working in the river as part of Gisborne District Council’s debris removal campaign along the Waimatā.

Up to 30 kilometres of the river is being cleared of woody debris as part of the work programme to reduce the risk of future debris inundation of the city rivers and beaches.

In a statement yesterday, council chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann said: “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues affected by this devastating loss.

“Although the investigations into the accident are at an early stage, the council understands that the individual who tragically died was an employee of a contractor involved in the large woody debris removal programme.

“As this matter is under investigation, we are unable to provide further comment.”