Police are asking Auckland residents not to be alarmed by a search and rescue training exercise that will simulate a disaster on a commuter ferry in the Auckland harbour.

Today’s “large scale” exercise will simulate a water search and rescue with multiple agencies involved.

This includes Coastguard, Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency, Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Auckland Harbourmaster, Surf Lifesaving, NZDF, Fullers360 and Ports of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the exercise will take place on the western side of the Auckland Harbour Bridge and would run from 8am until about midday.

“Commuters and wider members of the public should not be alarmed, this is part of a controlled, routine training exercise and is not an emergency event.”