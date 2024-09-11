Advertisement
Major police search and rescue training exercise on Auckland harbour today

NZ Herald
Police are asking Auckland residents not to be alarmed by a search and rescue training exercise that will simulate a disaster on a commuter ferry in the Auckland harbour.

Today’s “large scale” exercise will simulate a water search and rescue with multiple agencies involved.

This includes Coastguard, Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency, Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Auckland Harbourmaster, Surf Lifesaving, NZDF, Fullers360 and Ports of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the exercise will take place on the western side of the Auckland Harbour Bridge and would run from 8am until about midday.

“Commuters and wider members of the public should not be alarmed, this is part of a controlled, routine training exercise and is not an emergency event.”

The training exercise would ensure the agencies are prepared for incidents like the Fullers ferry crash in 2017 that led to one passenger suffering a serious head injury.

The passenger was one of 52 on board on the night of November 9, 2017, as the catamaran left Auckland’s CBD for the routine trip to Devonport’s Victoria Wharf.

But during the final stages of its voyage, the Kea veered suddenly to starboard.

Seconds later the corner of the ferry collided with the wharf bouncing the 105-tonne boat back into the harbour.

It jolted the standing passengers waiting to disembark and threw the teacher from the top of a stairwell.

A February 2015 crash with the same wharf led to Fullers being ordered to pay $92,500 to its victims and fined $40,000 by the Auckland District Court.

