Thirteen fire trucks from all over the Golden Bay area were sent to the fire in Tākaka this morning. Photo / File

Dozens of firefighters have been battling a large commercial building fire in Tākaka in Golden Bay this morning.

The fire service received the first call at 3am about the blaze, which is being reported on social media as the ITM building.

On arrival the 40m x 50m structure was “well involved”, Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Bailey Wells said.

Crews came from Tākaka, Collingwood, Upper Tākaka, Kaiteriteri, Motueka and Nelson City, with 13 trucks sent in total.

Every truck in the area was in use, so another truck was sent from Nelson to cover the area in case another fire was reported, Wells said.

At 4.50am the fire had been mostly extinguished, with firefighters moving into “overhaul mode” and damping down hotspots.

There were no indications the fire had spread to neighbouring buildings and nobody was inside. The cause of the fire was unknown.