Major delays on Auckland’s SH20 after multi-vehicle crash

There are major delays on South Auckland’s state highway 20 this afternoon after a multiple-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the scene near the Massey Rd on-ramp near Mangere at 3.20pm.
The three-vehicle crash has blocked all but one lane on the motorway, the spokesperson said.
Video from the scene shows a large truck has rolled and blocked lanes.
Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland posted a warning to motorists on social media to expect long delays and urging them to consider an alternative route.
According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for over 11km.