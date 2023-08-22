Voyager 2023 media awards

Major delays on Auckland’s SH20 after multi-vehicle crash

NZ Herald
A truck has rolled on SH20 in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

There are major delays on South Auckland’s state highway 20 this afternoon after a multiple-vehicle crash.


Police were called to the scene near the Massey Rd on-ramp near Mangere at 3.20pm.

The three-vehicle crash has blocked all but one lane on the motorway, the spokesperson said.

Video from the scene shows a large truck has rolled and blocked lanes.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland posted a warning to motorists on social media to expect long delays and urging them to consider an alternative route.

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for over 11km.

