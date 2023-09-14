Major cyber issue hits Auckland Transport’s HOP system





A cyber incident has impacted the AT HOP system including top-ups and is limiting functionality at AT customer service centres and retailers.

Auckland Trasport said in a statement it believes the incident was an isolated one.

In a statement, AT said it is currently experiencing issues with its AT HOP services but is reassuring customers they can still catch buses, trains and ferries while the issue is being resolved.

“This issue has arisen from a cyber incident impacting part of the AT HOP system,” AT said.

“At this point in time we believe the incident is isolated to one part of our system and that no personal or financial data has been compromised.”

Services affected include online top-ups, as well as other AT HOP services using MyAT HOP on AT’s website, is currently unavailable.

It said to expect delay in payments being processed for existing top-ups, and ticket and top-up machines are only accepting cash payments.

Transactions using Eftpos/credit cards are unavailable and machines may not be working.

AT said also its customer service centres will have limited functionality and may only be able to accept cash payments.

AT HOP retailers are unable to top up HOP cards or process other AT HOP services like loading concessions.

“AT’s staff and operators are ensuring everyone is still able to travel, even if their card is unable to be topped-up,” it said.

“Customers should still tag on and off when travelling.”

The agency said it takes cyber security extremely seriously.

“We have activated our security protocols and are working with our expert partners to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however we anticipate it may take until early next week to fully restore these services,” AT said.

“We will fully investigate the incident and provide further details following the completion of that investigation.”



