Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Why paying a cyber ransom could land you with a big fine

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Ciaran Martin, who was in New Zealand this week, was the founding CEO of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre. He is currently chairman of CyberCX and Professor of Practice at Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government. Photo / NZME

Ciaran Martin, who was in New Zealand this week, was the founding CEO of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre. He is currently chairman of CyberCX and Professor of Practice at Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government. Photo / NZME

It remains legal - in many circumstances - to pay a cyber ransom.

But thanks to Vladimir Putin, there’s a new wrinkle that could see Kiwis who cave in to hackers hit with a big

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business