Major crash involving mobility scooter in Levin

Police were called to the scene about 2.20pm. Photo / File

A major crash involving a mobility scooter on State Highway One in Levin has closed the road.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash about 2.20pm.

She could not confirm the status of any people involved in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St.

A woman working nearby said she didn't see the crash, and could just see a truck stopped in the middle of the intersection.

It is understood the truck was the other vehicle involved in the crash.

A detour has been put in place.