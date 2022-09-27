A major crash involving a mobility scooter on State Highway One in Levin has closed the road.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash about 2.20pm.
She could not confirm the status of any people involved in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St.
A woman working nearby said she didn't see the crash, and could just see a truck stopped in the middle of the intersection.
It is understood the truck was the other vehicle involved in the crash.
A detour has been put in place.