Police were called to the scene about 2.20pm. Photo / File

A major crash involving a mobility scooter on State Highway One in Levin has closed the road.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash about 2.20pm.

She could not confirm the status of any people involved in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St.

SH1 LEVIN, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI – SERIOUS INCIDENT– 2:40PM TUE 27 SEP

Due to a serious incident reported at the Queen St intersection, SH1 in Levin is CLOSED. Please follow the instructions of the emergency services on-site for a diversion. ^EH pic.twitter.com/GWrxYCNU2H — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) September 27, 2022

A woman working nearby said she didn't see the crash, and could just see a truck stopped in the middle of the intersection.

It is understood the truck was the other vehicle involved in the crash.

A detour has been put in place.