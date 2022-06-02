Police are responding to an incident on Tiraumea Drive, Pakuranga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A major armed police operation is underway in East Auckland tonight.

At least a dozen police vehicles and the police Eagle helicopter are responding to an incident in Pakuranga.

Police said they are responding to an incident on Tiraumea Drive.

"We ask that people avoid the area at the stage," they said.

Luca Kuraia and Arron Nixon-Mead live in a flat near the incident. They said their other flatmates were prevented from coming home as their road had been blocked off by armed police.

Nixon-Mead said they had been watching the situation unfold until they noticed a silver car drive up to a police blockade on Swan Crescent, near their home.

He said police then got behind their cars and were shining their torches at the vehicle while yelling at the occupants to take the keys out of the ignition.

Kuraia said police arrested two people from the car.

"They had them up against the fence with their arms behind their backs."

The pair also later saw two others get arrested. Their flatmate, who was stuck back at the cordon, had also seen a person in handcuffs, they said.

"It's kind of exhilarating but crazy and terrifying at the same time," Kuraia said.

"I feel like the police have got it under contro,l so I feel safe for now."

There had been an Eagle helicopter in the area as well.

They had noticed police in the area for a couple of hours and at 7.40pm, they could still see around 12 police, who were mostly armed.

Another witness who was caught up in the mayhem on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga said he had never seen so many police cars in his life.

"I was stuck at the lights for about 10 mins and cops were coming from all corners at the intersection.

"It was pretty scary, I have never seen that many cops in one location. Two of the roads were closed off and the police were all armed and standing outside. With the cars blocking the road entrance.

"Multiple roads were blocked off and police were parked all up the roadside."

A post on Twitter says: "Avoid Pakuranga, easily 20-30 police cars blocking Tiraumea & Ti Rakau. Armed police on street corners.

"Was passing thru along Ti Rakau when police cars were coming from all angles then got to Tiraumea and Mattson and there were easily 20 police cars lined up on berm with lights blaring. It's a peninsula and those roads only way in and out so someone's down there they want to catch."

A Herald photographer at the scene said he could count at least a dozen police vehicles, with 10 armed officers patrolling near the intersection of Ti Rakau Drive and Tiraumea Drive.

Roads are closed and police are asking bystanders to keep their distance.

- More to come.