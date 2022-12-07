Mahesh and Shital Goswami with Foodstuffs Rookie of the Year award. Photo / David Haxton

Mahesh Goswami, owner-operator of Four Square Ōtaki Beach, has won the Rookie of the Year award.

Goswani won the prize at The Charlies Awards which celebrates the 200 Four Square owner-operators who help serve communities with household essentials.

Named after ‘Cheeky Charlie’, the face of the iconic Kiwi brand, the awards acknowledge the local stores that went above and beyond to serve their customers.

The judging process was based on various criteria ranging from service, hospitality, growth and performance.

All Four Square owner-operators who joined the Foodstuffs North Island co-op in 2021 were contenders for the Rookie of the Year Award but it was Goswami who took out the prize.

Goswani, who has been working at Foodstuffs for 10 years, was delighted to put his experience into play in his very own store.

“I’ve worked across all of the Foodstuffs’ wonderful banners but there’s always been something special about Four Square and I’m pleased to be a part of this very special group of local owner-operators throughout the North Island.”

Goswami, who couldn’t attend the awards evening in Tauranga because he was working, was delighted with the award.

“It was awesome, quite a surprise, and acknowledgement of a lot of hard work.”

Mahesh Goswami's Rookie of the Year Award. Photo / David Haxton

His wife Shital was rapt too.

“It’s very good for us and the community who have been very supportive.

“We gave customers $1 icecreams for one day to celebrate and sold about 300, and discounted some items too.”

Goswami has come a long way from his days as a medical representative in Gujarat, India.

He arrived in New Zealand in 2009 for a lifestyle change and to do a business diploma (level six) in Auckland.

Goswami got a part-time job in New World Mission Bay starting out as a grocery assistant, before working in various other departments including managerial, for 10 years.

He immersed himself in the Foodstuffs leadership and management development courses and gained more experience in Four Square stores in Pakuranga, Tauranga, Ellerslie and Torbay on his days off.

Goswami went into the Foodstuffs owner-operator selection process and gained an approval certificate while also doing various courses such as health and safety, first aid, liquor licence, and more.

Then he searched the North Island to see what, if any, Four Square stores were for sale.

There were a few options but eventually he struck a deal with the previous owners of the Four Square Ōtaki Beach store.

Goswani has owned the store for over a year.

It’s a busy lifestyle, with long days from 6.30am to 8.30pm, but he’s thankful for the support of his wife, son, father and two casual staff.

Work is wide-ranging from ordering and receiving stock, cleaning, following food and safety procedures, and most importantly customer service.

Despite the demands, and a bit of stress early on, he’s settled in well and loves his work.

“It’s a good community, that really helps a lot.

“I get appreciation from them if I change something in the store.

“That encourages me to make better changes too.”

His Rookie of the Year award sits pride of place in the store.



