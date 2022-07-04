Māhanga Bay protesters move down the road after police eviction

Shelly Bay, Miramar, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A small group of protesters have set up camp down the road from Wellington's Māhanga Bay, after they were evicted by police last week.

They have relocated to a gravel car park, owned by the city council, about 100m from Shelly Bay.

They first arrived on Miramar Peninsula after the 23-day Parliament occupation.

Police moved in on Thursday to clear those who remained at Māhanga Bay after repeated warnings to move on.

Six people were arrested- four for trespass, one for obstruction, and one on a warrant.

A spokesperson confirmed this evening police were aware that a small number of people from the Māhanga Bay group were now in the area of Shelly Bay.

Police were monitoring the situation, they said.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the group was about 100m south of Shelly Bay in a gravel parking area.

He said this was land owned by the council.

"We're looking at our options and of course that could include trespass action."

Six people were arrested during a police operation last week to clear protesters who have been occupying Wellington's Māhanga Bay since March. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Shelly Bay has been the source of controversy in a separate occupation that lasted 16 months by a group called Mau Whenua.

The prime real estate there is earmarked for a $500 million development, featuring 350 new homes, a boutique hotel and a village green.

But the plan has been bogged down in legal challenges and disputes since its conception.

Mau Whenua has claimed the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust went against the will of its own people when it sold its land at Shelly Bay for development and that the deal was done in secret.

But the two parties have recently started collaborating after a change in the trust's leadership.

The Māhanga Bay camp after the Parliament occupation ended. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Mau Whenua has previously issued a Facebook post publicly distancing the group from the Māhanga Bay protesters.

"We do not align with, or support in any way the actions or behaviours they are displaying and stand with the Motukairangi/Wellington community and others in encouraging the current landowners and officials to address the serious problems that are being created by this group," it read.