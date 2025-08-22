National Emergency Management Agency advises what to do if caught near the shore during an earthquake. Video / NZGetReady

A magnitude-7.5 earthquake has struck just south of Chile, in the Drake Passage.

Authorities are assessing whether there is a threat to New Zealand.

The quake struck at 2.16pm at a depth of 10.8km, the United States Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu, Hawaii, said, “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts of Chile”.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said: “We are assessing whether the M8.0 Drake Passage earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.”