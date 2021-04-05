Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off East Coast

The quake struck of the East Coast at 7.37pm.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck off the East Coast.

The quake had a depth of 22km and GeoNet has described the shaking intensity as moderate.

It hit at 7.37pm, about 120km east of Te Araroa.

A second Easter Monday earthquake, this one a M6.1 in the East Cape region. This was widely felt in the North Island and we have received over 7000 felt reports. See more here: https://t.co/fLuN1EDXGt pic.twitter.com/95MUNeL5mF — GeoNet (@geonet) April 5, 2021

GeoNet said the quake, initially reported as magnitude 6.2, was likely to be an aftershock to the magnitude 7.3 East Cape quake on March 5.

"We expect for there to be further earthquakes in the region, some of which may be widely felt. This is the largest earthquake in the region since an M6.2 on March 6," GeoNet tweeted.

The National Emergency Management Agency said there is no threat of tsunami.

People as far afield as Auckland and the South Island reported feeling it.

A resident of Ōhope in the eastern Bay of Plenty said she felt shaking and her light shades were swinging.

Another person camping in the area described it as a "freaky feeling".

"We are camping in Ōhope and my friend and I felt our chairs sway side to side," Shara said.

Fortunately there was no tsunami threat from tonight's M6.1 earthquake but it's still a good reminder of the importance of knowing what to do when you feel an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold, and if the shaking is Long or Strong: Get Gone. Learn more at https://t.co/aBz04iCeSq https://t.co/aOc7rWwBAC — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) April 5, 2021

"We knew it must be an earthquake. What a freaky feeling."

Defo felt that! Long and rolling here in Whakatane #EQNZ — Mitch Kinney (@MitchKinney) April 5, 2021

Felt that in te aro. #eqnz spooky gentle, rolling — Till (@francistill) April 5, 2021