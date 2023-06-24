The trio will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow. Photo / File

Hamilton police have arrested three youths following three aggravated robberies across the city.

The first incident involved a group of allegedly armed youths, in a maroon vehicle and wearing balaclavas, threatening a teenage male in Pukete.

The incident occurred around 6.05pm and the teenager’s cellphone and jacket were stolen.

A few hours later, at 9pm, four young people leaving the rugby at FMG Stadium Waikato were confronted by two offenders wielding a machete. The offenders stole a cellphone.

A police spokesperson said a similar incident, where another cellphone was taken, took place around the same time in Pukete.

“Urgent action taken by Police identified those involved in this offending and as a result three youths have been charged with three aggravated robberies,” they said.

The trio are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow.