Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch eye surgeon has today denied attempted murder after an alleged home invasion in the port of Lyttelton earlier this month.

Ian William Dallison, 65, can be named for the first time after interim suppression lapsed at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Dallison, who is from the suburb of Merivale and whose occupation has been listed as doctor, was earlier charged with grievous bodily harm after two people were injured in an alleged stabbing.

Police said they received a report of an assault at a residence on St Davids St in Lyttelton at 7.45pm on August 4.

"Two people are being treated, one of them for serious injuries, one of them for moderate injuries," police said at the time.

The people involved in the incident were known to each other, police said.

A man was arrested at the scene and later appeared at Christchurch District Court charged with intending to cause grievous bodily harm to two people and using a pistol as a weapon.

At his first court appearance, he was granted interim name suppression.

But today, new charges have been laid in court, including an allegation that he attempted to murder a man during the incident.

It's also alleged that he had six firearms with him at the Lyttelton house – a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, Smith and Wesson revolver, Sterling Model 300 handgun, Accelerator model handgun, Ruger revolver, and a small silver handgun.

Dallison has also been charged with unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon, namely a Maglite torch gun and two mag pen guns.

The case called in court again this afternoon where he appeared from custody via audio visual link (AVL) and was represented by Kerryn Beaton QC.

Through his lawyer, Dallison entered not guilty pleas to all six charges.

Due to the seriousness of the attempted murder charge, the case has now been transferred to the High Court in Christchurch where Judge Bruce Davidson today remanded Dallison in custody to appear on September 9.

No application for bail was made today.

One other suppression order covers the case. The reasons for that suppression order cannot be published.