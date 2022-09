Occupants of a car that flipped on Auckland's south-western motorway near Mangere tonight were lucky to get away with no injuries. Photo / Supplied

Occupants of a car that flipped on Auckland's southwestern motorway near Māngere tonight were lucky to get away with no injuries.

Police were called to the single-vehicle accident on State Highway 20 southbound near the Walmsley Rd off-rap at around 7.40pm, a spokesperson said.

The crash partially blocked the far right-hand lane but it has since been cleared.

No injuries from the accident have been recorded as a result of the accident