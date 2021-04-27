Lucky escape for van driver after Tikokino crash

A Central Hawke's Bay driver was lucky to walk away after rolling their van in Tikokino on Tuesday. Photo / Rachel Wise

A van driver had a lucky escape in Central Hawke's Bay after rolling through a fence.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 50, near Tikokino, about 12.11pm on Tuesday.

Police on the scene of the crash said a van travelling northbound crashed through a fence before ending up on its side in a farm paddock.

Conditions at the time were tricky for driving, with rain turning the road into a slippery surface.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to hospital.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a St John manager were sent to the scene.