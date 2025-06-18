Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lower Hutt woman’s death four days after assault was from unrelated causes, court hears

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 18 2025. Video / Herald NOW

A Lower Hutt woman who died in hospital just days after being assaulted – including being dropped in a gutter and punched in the head – died of unrelated causes, it has been revealed in court.

Police last year called for information from witnesses after the late-night assault, followed by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand