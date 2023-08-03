Eastern Hutt Road. Photo / Google Maps

Police have located the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this week and are now calling for witnesses to help them find the driver.

A pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle on Eastern Hutt Rd in Lower Hutt at 7am on Tuesday. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop following the crash and continued south.

Police have recovered the vehicle involved in the incident and their investigation is now focused on finding the driver.

“We’d like to speak to anyone that saw a Red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration AYM387 travelling in the Upper Hutt area around that time,” police said in a statement.

“Specifically, we are focused on the area between Z Trentham Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, and outside Pomare Rail Station on Eastern Hutt Road, Lower Hutt, between the hours of 6.50am and 7.05am.”

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage showing the vehicle.

“If you have information about this vehicle or its driver that morning, please also get in touch.”

On Tuesday night a family member posted on local Facebook community groups thanking members of the public who rushed to help after the incident.

“I just would like to thank anyone who was at Pomare Station this morning and witnessed the hit and run and tried to save my sister,” they wrote.

“I am sorry you had to witness a horrendous event. We are grateful to know she wasn’t alone.

“Fly high with the angels, baby sister.”

Members of the public poured out their support for the woman’s family, with hundreds of people sharing their condolences on social media and sending thoughts and prayers for her loved ones.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file 230801/2095, or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.