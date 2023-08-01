The crossing from the car park to the Pomare Station is in a 70km/h zone, with a pedestrian island in the middle of Eastern Hutt Road. Image / Google Maps

The crossing from the car park to the Pomare Station is in a 70km/h zone, with a pedestrian island in the middle of Eastern Hutt Road. Image / Google Maps

A sibling of a woman killed in a hit and run outside a Lower Hutt train station yesterday has thanked members of the public for being with her as she died.

Police were called to the scene outside Pomare Station on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am yesterday, but were too late to save the woman, who had been critically injured.

Police rushed to the incident about 7am but the woman died at the scene. File photo / Bevan Conley

“The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash and police are making inquiries to identify the vehicle involved,” police said in a statement.

Last night a family member posted on local Facebook community groups thanking members of the public who rushed to help.

“I just would like to thank anyone who was at Pomare Station this morning and witnessed the hit and run and tried to save my sister,” they wrote.

“I am sorry you had to witness a horrendous event. We are grateful to know she wasn’t alone.

“Fly high with the angels, baby sister.”

Members of the public poured out their support for the woman’s family, with hundreds of people sharing their condolences on social media and sending thoughts and prayers for her loved ones.

Another person posted on Twitter asking for people in Wellington and the Hutt to keep an eye out for a car that might have damage on it.

“There was a hit and run near Pomare Station this morning. The driver did not stop. A person from my work was killed,” the Twitter user said.

They said it had been “a sad afternoon at work.

“Really hope the driver does the right thing and comes forward.”

The road separating the commuter car park from the train station is a 70km/h zone. There is a small pedestrian island in the middle of the road for people to cross to.

It is not known where exactly the collision occurred.

Hutt City Council has been contacted for comment on the road layout and speed limits. Greater Wellington Regional Council, which is responsible for the trains, has also been contacted for comment.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and quote event number P055520460







