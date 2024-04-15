Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Low housing density and high road-use tolls: Auckland Council v Government - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown (left) has managed to get himself offside with both the Housing Minister Chris Bishop (centre) and Transport Minister Simeon Brown - and he's on the right side of only one of those disputes. Photo / NZME

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown (left) has managed to get himself offside with both the Housing Minister Chris Bishop (centre) and Transport Minister Simeon Brown - and he's on the right side of only one of those disputes. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Fancy a $50 road toll from Auckland to Whangārei? What about a delay to new housing density plans, even though most people are likely to support them?

The first would happen if the Government

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand