'Loud bang', car crashes on footpath as person flees police in Auckland's Ponsonby

A person fled from police in a pursuit on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Emergency services were called to Ponsonby Rd around 4:45pm.

A witness told the Herald they heard "a loud bang" and the car fled from the underground carpark of a building near Western Park.

They crashed the car on a footpath and fled on foot.

The witness said the front left tyre of the car was "completely destroyed".

More to come.