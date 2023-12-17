Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lou Wickham: Air pollution kills, costs $10.5b a year — why was clean car discount axed?

By Lou Wickham
3 mins to read
Kiwis are rushing to get an EV before the Clean Car rebait is scrapped on December 31st. Video / Ben Dickens Focus Reporter / Chereè Kinnear

OPINION

The new government is making decisions that will have long-term implications for air quality and the health of New Zealanders.

My colleagues, along with Professor Alistair Woodward at the University of Auckland, sent an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand