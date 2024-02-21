Two Bay of Plenty players have won Lotto Second Division.
Ten people nationwide each won $20,040 in last night’s live draw.
One winning ticket was bought at Cherrywood Lotto & Book Shop in Ōtūmoetai in Tauranga while another winner was bought via My Lotto in the region.
Two MyLotto players from the North Shore and Wellington also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,274.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto (+PB) - North Shore
Rocket Superette - Mt Albert
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
MyLotto (+PB) - Manukau
Pak’nSave Papakura - Takanini
Cherrywood Lotto & Book Shop - Otūmoetai
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
MyLotto - Horowhenua
MyLotto - Wellington
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.