Lotto: South Island Lotto player scores $9 million

A Blenheim Powerball player has won $9 million in tonight's draw. Photo / File

Tonight's $9 million Lotto prize has been scooped up by a ticket holder in Blenheim.

The $9 million Powerball First Division prize winner purchased their ticket from the Redwood Lotto.

It's the first Powerball win for the year for the South Island town.

The whopping $9 million win is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Whanganui, who took home $600,000.

Tonight's win comes just two weeks after a Palmerston North player won more than $14 million with Powerball First Division.

The winner is planning to buy her first home and help a charity, Lotto said.

The $14.3 million Palmerston North win is the second biggest of the year so far, after two

$25.1 million prizes were won in Auckland in February.